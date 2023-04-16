Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26th cycle of its local awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance has announced the opening of nominations for its 26th annual awards, which includes six categories.

The foundation is now accepting submissions from interested parties in the UAE through its website until 8th September, 2023.

The different categories of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance's local awards include the distinguished student, the distinguished university student, the distinguished teacher award, the distinguished educational specialist award, the distinguished school award and institutions for supporting education award.

Commenting on the launch of the 26th cycle of the foundation's awards, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of nominations for Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance's local awards in its 26th cycle, which over the years has reflected the vision and goals of the foundation and its pioneering journey, and has made significant contributions to supporting and promoting education through quality programmes, highlighting talented individuals, encouraging excellence, fostering a competitive spirit, honoring and sponsoring outstanding initiatives, contributing to the development of the educational quality system, and spreading awareness in the field of excellence in the UAE, in line with the comprehensive development in the country and the rapid digital transformation and the visionary efforts of our leadership to establish and encourage concepts of innovation and excellence.

”

He encouraged all eligible students, academics, and educational institutions to apply for the awards and share their innovative ideas and projects to be considered for the award categories. He also emphasised the importance of transforming these ideas into tangible realities and harnessing them for the benefit of the wider educational community.

Over the course of its history, the awards have undergone significant development. The foundation has launched a set of new standards and refined the evaluation process for all categories. Training programmes for participants, judges, and other stakeholders have been carefully designed and implemented to enhance awareness and development, stay in line with global standards, and promote transparency in the selection of winners.

The foundation had honored the winners of its 25th cycle awards, which amounted to 73 winners, during a grand ceremony held at the beginning of last March under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The Awards witnessed 4 winners of Hamdan - ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research, 4 winners of the International Awards for Gifted Education, 14 winners in various Gulf competitions, and 49 distinguished individuals in various local competitions. Additionally, a school in the UAE received a bronze certificate in Hamdan EFQM Global Education Model.