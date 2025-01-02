Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Announces 'Innovators 2024' Competition Results

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the results of the seventh edition of the Innovators 2024 competition.

Following the evaluation of projects that advanced to the final stage and underwent the implementation phase, winners were selected based on criteria including creativity, social impact, quality of execution, and innovation efficiency.

The Innovators 2024 competition awarded Abdullah Ahmed Al Hammadi and Fatima Rashid Awad for their project, Aboory; Mohammed Adnan Mohammed and Ardzin Nathaniel Omaldi for their project, MindSync; and Nabeel Nadeem Al Qadi, Alaa Salah Abdulaziz, and Youssef Rasim Al Shaki for their project, Smart Modular Shading System.

Encouragement awards, including the "Sustainability Award" and the "Community Service Award," will be announced later. All winning teams will be honoured at a grand ceremony during Innovation Week in February 2025.

On this occasion, Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, stated, “We are delighted to announce the results of the seventh cycle of the Innovators competition, which began in June last year with the participation of 137 students from schools across the UAE. The performance showcased a remarkable level of skills and knowledge among students, contributing to the competition's development and expansion."

He added that the competition aims to broaden its horizons to inspire students towards creative thinking and to provide an enabling environment for transforming their ideas into real-life projects.

Out of 137 participating teams, 45 met the competition criteria, with 20 progressing to the first evaluation phase and nine advancing to the final implementation and evaluation stage, resulting in three winning teams.

