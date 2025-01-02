- Home
- Middle East
- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition results
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Announces 'Innovators 2024' Competition Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the results of the seventh edition of the Innovators 2024 competition.
Following the evaluation of projects that advanced to the final stage and underwent the implementation phase, winners were selected based on criteria including creativity, social impact, quality of execution, and innovation efficiency.
The Innovators 2024 competition awarded Abdullah Ahmed Al Hammadi and Fatima Rashid Awad for their project, Aboory; Mohammed Adnan Mohammed and Ardzin Nathaniel Omaldi for their project, MindSync; and Nabeel Nadeem Al Qadi, Alaa Salah Abdulaziz, and Youssef Rasim Al Shaki for their project, Smart Modular Shading System.
Encouragement awards, including the "Sustainability Award" and the "Community Service Award," will be announced later. All winning teams will be honoured at a grand ceremony during Innovation Week in February 2025.
On this occasion, Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, stated, “We are delighted to announce the results of the seventh cycle of the Innovators competition, which began in June last year with the participation of 137 students from schools across the UAE. The performance showcased a remarkable level of skills and knowledge among students, contributing to the competition's development and expansion."
He added that the competition aims to broaden its horizons to inspire students towards creative thinking and to provide an enabling environment for transforming their ideas into real-life projects.
Out of 137 participating teams, 45 met the competition criteria, with 20 progressing to the first evaluation phase and nine advancing to the final implementation and evaluation stage, resulting in three winning teams.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Affordable electric vehicles key to boosting adoption: IEA report30 seconds ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition results34 seconds ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation31 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait31 minutes ago
-
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 20241 hour ago
-
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit1 hour ago
-
13 Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza3 hours ago
-
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for Sports4 hours ago
-
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic Showdown4 hours ago
-
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months4 hours ago
-
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide5 hours ago
-
Qatar reports 38% rise in tourism expenditure in 20245 hours ago