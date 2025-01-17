Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced as sponsor of EROC 2025 Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences is participating in the EROC 2025 Conference and Exhibition as a platinum sponsor. The Foundation will also showcase its medical awards and highlight key programs that support the healthcare sector.

Dr. Salama Al Muhairi, Director of Medical Excellence at Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, emphasized that the conference is one of the most prominent global events in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery.

She noted that the sponsorship underscores the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, advancing scientific research, and promoting excellence in the healthcare sector both locally and internationally.

She added that this participation aligns with the Foundation’s ambitious vision to support excellence and innovation in education and medicine.

Dr. Al Muhairi further stated that the event presents an exceptional opportunity for experts and specialists from around the world – including Asia, the middle East, India, Europe, and the United States – to convene and keep pace with the latest medical advancements.

Dr. Al Muhairi affirmed that the Foundation, which embodies both educational and medical legacies in one entity, is dedicated to supporting impactful initiatives that drive sustainable positive change. By promoting a culture of development and innovation, the Foundation continues to advance international collaboration and contribute to achieving significant milestones in improving healthcare outcomes.

The EROC 2025 Conference stands as a testament to the global medical community’s commitment to fostering interdisciplinary interaction and collaboration.

The event will feature extensive participation from experts and specialists representing leading universities and medical institutions worldwide, serving as a platform for scientific discussions that drive innovation and explore new horizons in enhancing medical services.