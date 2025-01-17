Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Announced As Sponsor Of EROC 2025 Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences is participating in the EROC 2025 Conference and Exhibition as a platinum sponsor. The Foundation will also showcase its medical awards and highlight key programs that support the healthcare sector.
Dr. Salama Al Muhairi, Director of Medical Excellence at Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, emphasized that the conference is one of the most prominent global events in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery.
She noted that the sponsorship underscores the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, advancing scientific research, and promoting excellence in the healthcare sector both locally and internationally.
She added that this participation aligns with the Foundation’s ambitious vision to support excellence and innovation in education and medicine.
Dr. Al Muhairi further stated that the event presents an exceptional opportunity for experts and specialists from around the world – including Asia, the middle East, India, Europe, and the United States – to convene and keep pace with the latest medical advancements.
Dr. Al Muhairi affirmed that the Foundation, which embodies both educational and medical legacies in one entity, is dedicated to supporting impactful initiatives that drive sustainable positive change. By promoting a culture of development and innovation, the Foundation continues to advance international collaboration and contribute to achieving significant milestones in improving healthcare outcomes.
The EROC 2025 Conference stands as a testament to the global medical community’s commitment to fostering interdisciplinary interaction and collaboration.
The event will feature extensive participation from experts and specialists representing leading universities and medical institutions worldwide, serving as a platform for scientific discussions that drive innovation and explore new horizons in enhancing medical services.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced as sponsor of EROC 2025 Confer ..
Gulf Data Hub, KKR form strategic partnership
UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda
Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite
Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail
ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch of digital lending marketplace
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature ..
UAE participates in International Mining Conference in Riyadh
EGA marks launch of MBZ-SAT constructed with CelestiAL solar aluminium
Green Hydrogen poised for unprecedented growth in 2025
Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced as sponsor of EROC 2025 Conference5 minutes ago
-
Gulf Data Hub, KKR form strategic partnership5 minutes ago
-
UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda20 minutes ago
-
Egyptian President departs UAE at conclusion of working visit20 minutes ago
-
ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch of digital lending marketplace35 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature of Being’50 minutes ago
-
UAE economy: Three years of growth, resilience against terrorist plots1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in International Mining Conference in Riyadh1 hour ago
-
EGA marks launch of MBZ-SAT constructed with CelestiAL solar aluminium2 hours ago
-
Green Hydrogen poised for unprecedented growth in 20252 hours ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative2 hours ago
-
National Bank of Belgium posts €3.7 billion loss for 20242 hours ago