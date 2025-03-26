Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Announces Scholarships
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the opening of applications for the Masters in Gifted and Talented Education scholarship programme, offered to Emirati teachers and educators working in the education sector.
The programme will be delivered at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), with applications open until 30th April.
Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated, “We are pleased to announce the opening of applications for the Masters in Gifted and Talented Education at UAEU, a programme designed for teachers and educators working in the field of education. It aims to empower them to become specialists in gifted education within their schools and communities, and to respond effectively to the educational and social needs of gifted and talented students from diverse cultural backgrounds.”
He added that this scholarship, offered by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation in collaboration with UAEU, is intended for distinguished teachers and educators and reflects the Foundation’s commitment to providing ongoing support for gifted students across the UAE in various fields.
Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasised that teachers and educators play a vital role in nurturing and preparing students—particularly the gifted and talented, who are the scientists of the future and the builders of the nation. “At Hamdan Foundation, we are committed to contributing to our wise leadership’s vision for advancing education and supporting teachers in fulfilling their mission in the most effective way,” he concluded.
The programme offers participants the opportunity to acquire advanced knowledge and technical expertise in educational theory, research, and practical skills related to gifted education. It also aims to promote problem-solving abilities and enhance critical thinking skills to design, implement, and evaluate teaching and learning activities that ensure the success of gifted students through encouragement and hands-on practice.
In addition, the programme is grounded in evidence-based approaches to gifted and talented education and is designed to prepare teachers and educators to fulfill a critical, often-missing role in identifying, nurturing, and optimally investing in gifted students across UAE schools.
Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi also praised the role of UAEU in supporting the Foundation’s initiatives and its partnership in advancing education in the country.
The Masters in Gifted and Talented Education offered by UAEU is the first of its kind in the UAE and the wider region.
Eligibility criteria include being a UAE national, a recipient of one of the Foundation’s awards, or currently employed at a school that has received a Foundation award. Applicants may also be distinguished teachers or educators with high performance ratings.
Additional conditions stipulate that the candidate must not have previously obtained a master’s degree, must currently be employed in the education sector, and be between the ages of 25 and 40.
