Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences initiates arbitration process for Hamdan - ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2023) Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the launch of the arbitration process for ‘Hamdan - ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research’.

The award aims to encourage educational professionals in the Arab world to engage in educational research as well as to shed light on successful educational practices.

Commenting on the commencement of the arbitration process, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences said: “We are delighted to inaugurate the arbitration process of ‘Hamdan - ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research’ in its twenty-sixth edition. Throughout the years, the award has successfully realised numerous objectives in bolstering the quest for excellence and fostering an educational milieu grounded in innovation and creativity across all educational domains.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi further highlighted that this year, the award has garnered significant interest from across the Arab world, receiving 146 submissions compared to 72 in the previous 25th edition. Moreover, the number of participating countries has increased to 16.

Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasised that, for the first time in the award's history, both submissions and arbitration processes were conducted electronically, underscoring the award's continuous evolution year by year.

He extended his heartfelt appreciation to all participants for their valuable contributions and expressed anticipation for making a substantial impact on the field of education, contributing to the educational renaissance in all Arab nations.



Dr. Al Suwaidi also conveyed his gratitude to the arbitrators and the award's organising committee for their remarkable efforts in achieving the award's objectives.

Prior to the commencement of the arbitration process, a training workshop was conducted for the arbitrators on September 7. The workshop aimed to acquaint them with the latest updates to the new electronic system, which was introduced for the first time in the award's history.

The announcement of the results of ‘Hamdan - ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research’ is anticipated to occur between December 2023 and January 2024.

Notably, alongside the prizes awarded for winning research, new incentives have been introduced. These incentives involve the publication of outstanding research for participants who have not received awards in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences collaborates with the United Arab Emirates University to oversee the operations of the award. This includes the reception of applications, acceptance of submissions, sorting, and result announcements.

The arbitration process is carried out by an international committee comprised of six knowledgeable and experienced academics in the field of research and studies.

