Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has opened applications for the new cycle of its 2025 Local and GCC Educational Awards, which aim to honour excellence in education and foster innovation and outstanding performance in the sector at both the local and Gulf levels.

These awards reaffirm the foundation's commitment to supporting and promoting educational excellence, encouraging individuals and institutions to present successful models that contribute to the development of education in line with global best practices.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, emphasised that the foundation's educational awards serve as a pioneering model in recognising and empowering outstanding contributors in the education sector.

He stated, "We believe that honouring teachers, educators, students, and educational institutions enhances excellence in school performance and improves education quality, driving sustainable development forward. We eagerly anticipate submissions that reflect innovation and leadership in the education sector."

The local awards presented by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences recognise individuals and institutions that achieve exceptional educational outcomes in the UAE.

The Distinguished Student Award and the Distinguished Undergraduate University Student Award are awarded to students who demonstrate academic or non-academic excellence supported by strong ethical and behavioural commitment.

The Distinguished School Award honours educational institutions that achieve outstanding academic and behavioural results both locally and internationally while implementing advanced governance and administrative innovation in education.

The Distinguished Teacher Award highlights teachers who exceed traditional standards and achieve remarkable success in enhancing the learning experience.

Meanwhile, the Distinguished Educator Award honours educational professionals who develop innovative methodologies that address future challenges and contribute to sustainable educational development.

Additionally, the Education Supporting Institutions Award is dedicated to government and private entities that make substantial contributions to education in the UAE, provided they have an official branch in the country and that education is not among their core activities.

In line with its mission to advance education, the foundation supports educational excellence across the GCC countries through a series of awards that celebrate educational innovation and leadership. The Distinguished Student Award recognises students who demonstrate academic and non-academic excellence, based on comprehensive criteria that integrate performance, innovation, and ethical behavior.

The Distinguished Teacher Award acknowledges educators who contribute to advancing teaching methodologies and enhancing the quality of education through cutting-edge pedagogical practices.

In educational leadership, the Distinguished Educator Award celebrates leaders and supervisors who have played a vital role in improving educational systems by implementing pioneering methodologies, with the award's scope expanded to include the entire GCC region.

The Distinguished School Award is granted to educational institutions that implement advanced academic standards and innovative solutions that enhance learning quality and prepare students for future challenges.

The foundation has set 15th July 2025 as the final deadline for submitting applications.

To support candidates, a series of introductory workshops on the award criteria will be held between February and July 2025, providing detailed guidance on the application process and participation requirements. These sessions aim to enhance the quality of submitted applications and increase the competitiveness of participants.

Following the submission period, the evaluation process will commence, including interviews and virtual visits between September and October 2025.

The winners' Names will be announced thereafter, and they will be honoured at an official awards ceremony in 2026.