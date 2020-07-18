Hamdan bin Rashid appoints Board of Trustees of Al Maktoum Foundation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has appointed a Board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Foundation, headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for four years, which is subject to renewal.

The board includes Dr. Hanif Hassan Ali as Deputy Chairman.

It also includes as members, Hussein Hassan Mirza Al Sayegh, Ali Muhammad Bal Raheef, Hamid Saeed Marwished, Khalid Sulaiman Mohammad Sulaiman, Abdul Rahman Mohammad Awgan and Issa Al Midour.

The decision stipulates that if the term of the members expires and the board is not reconstituted, the members will continue to perform their duties until they are reappointed or members appointed in their place.