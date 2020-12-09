Hamdan bin Rashid attends graduation of 35 DEWA staff

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) In the presence and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, DEWA organised a virtual graduation for 35 staff who received Masters degrees in Future Energy Systems & Technology from the University of California, Berkeley, UC Berkeley, in the USA.

These are the first batch of graduates of the programme that DEWA is implementing in collaboration with UC Berkeley.

The graduation was attended by Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of DEWA, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of the DEWA, Dr. Tsu-Jae King, Dean of the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley, Professor Tarek Zohdi, Academic Director of the DEWA Berkeley Partnership, DEWA officials, and the graduates' families. During the ceremony, 57 students also graduated from DEWA Academy.

"I welcome you all to this ceremony, which is held remotely, in light of the exceptional conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, as we continue our efforts to support the education sector and invest in Emirati staff, to achieve the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE. I congratulate DEWA staff who have received their Masters degrees in Future Energy Systems and Technology. I urge you to continue your efforts and hard work, to further develop your scientific and technical capabilities. I also congratulate the students of Dubai academy who support our Emiratisation efforts for technical and engineering jobs at DEWA, and wish all graduates every success in serving our nation. I also extend my thanks and appreciation to all those in charge of these academic institutions, which support the technology and creativity of our time," said Sheikh Hamdan.

At the ceremony, Saeed Al Tayer extended his thanks and gratitude to H.H. for his patronage of the ceremony.

"We are aligned with the vision of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces,. This vision is to promote Emiratisation and prepare a generation that keeps pace with the government of the future, and have a futuristic mind-set by developing a world-class educational system,'' said Al Tayer.

He added, " We adopt an integrated strategy to invest in young Emiratis and empower Emirati youth and provide them with technical skills according to the highest international standards in vocational training.

At DEWA, we provide our staff with the best scientific and practical skills to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We are committed to developing the careers of our distinguished Emirati employees both academically and professionally.'' '' In 2019, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of California, Berkeley, which ranks first in Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering, to benefit from the experience of this prestigious institution in developing technical talent. Today, we see the graduation of the first batch of this programme, which has 35 students from various technical sectors in DEWA."

"Today, 57 students graduate from DEWA Academy, which was launched in 2013 in cooperation with the UK's business and Technology Education Council. Preparing a generation of young Emiratis that realises the importance of vocational work and the nation’s interest in joining a pioneering technical programme, supports the UAE’s efforts in the Emiratisation of technical jobs in the energy and water sectors. Since its establishment, DEWA Academy has received 368 students with 169 graduates now working in the Distribution Power, Generation, Transmission Power, and Water & Civil divisions at DEWA. We value the ongoing support of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the continuous guidance by H.H. on DEWA’s ambitious initiatives, plans and projects. We promise our wise leadership to continue with our pioneering role to effectively contribute to building and developing the nation and its citizens," added Al Tayer.

DEWA staff who graduated the programme commended DEWA for its efforts in empowering Emiratis and its commitment to providing them with scientific and practical skills as well as providing them with all the necessary capabilities to obtain the highest degrees from the best local and international universities. Students' families who graduated from DEWA Academy also commended DEWA’s efforts in providing excellent vocational training for students.

60 students have joined the second batch of the Master’s programme in Future Energy Systems & Technology, which DEWA launched in 2019. This supports the national strategy to empower young Emiratis and prepare them to assume leadership positions in various areas