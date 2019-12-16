UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Rashid Attends Launch Of 8th Conference Of UNCAC Member States

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, today attended the launch of the Eighth Conference of Member States of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, UNCAC.

The launch of the conference, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, until 20th December, was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and several officials and ambassadors.

The event, organised by the State Audit Institution, SAI, attracted over 3,000 participants from 185 countries and is a key international platform for the convention’s member states to reinforce their cooperation to achieve its objectives.

In his letter to the conference, which was read by Yuri Vidutov, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, Antonio Guttierez, Secretary-General of the United Nations, UN, stressed that the conference is taking place during a critical time, which requires reinforcing the global efforts to combat corruption and achieve sustainable development.

Dr. Hareb Saeed Al Amimy, President of the SAI, said that the UAE is keen to host the conference in Abu Dhabi to highlight its participation in the efforts of the international community to combat corruption.

He added that this keenness was also reflected by the initiative of the UAE’s leadership to sign the UNCAC in 2005 and ratify it in 2006 while pointing out that despite multiple international, regional and bilateral agreements, the convention has become the strategic international framework that supports the efforts to counter corruption and reinforce integrity and transparency.

The conference will include the announcement of two new Emirati initiatives. The first is the establishment of a joint working mechanism for financial auditing departments and anti-corruption authorities from around the world while the second is related to strengthening the role of the youth in international anti-corruption efforts.

