UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Rashid Chairs GPSSA's Board Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

Hamdan bin Rashid chairs GPSSA's Board meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) In its virtual meeting on Monday, the General Pension and Social Security Authority, GPSSA, approved the closing financial statements for 2029 and reviewed the performance report of the investment sector up to June 2020.

Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the GPSSA's board, the virtual meeting discussed items on its agenda and took appropriate actions on them and reviewed measures taken by the GPSSA management to implement decisions and recommendations adopted by the Executive Committee, the Higher Committee for Human Resources and Benefits, the Investment Committee, and the Audit and Risks Committee.

GPSSA's statistics for June 2020 showed that the number of GPSSA’s subscribers reached 84,697 with the Federal government accounting for 36,335, local governments 28,014 and private sector 20,348.

The statistics said that employers registered with the GPSSA totalled 6,612 entities (federal sector 91, local sector 255 and private sector 6,266).

The number of pensioners rose to 16,538 (9,016 females and 7,522 males) in June 2020 from 16,132 in the corresponding month last year, the figures noted.

The number of beneficiaries increased to 7,415 (1,326 males and 6,089 females) from 6,969 for the same period of last year.

GPSSA also manages the files of 1,539 pensioners and 4,418 beneficiaries from the civil sector and 6,502 pensioners and 4,900 beneficiaries from the military sector whose pensions are paid by the Ministry of Finance.

Related Topics

Dubai Rashid Same June 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

12 seconds ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

31 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

56 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

56 minutes ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

1 hour ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.