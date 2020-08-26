UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Rashid Commends Sheikha Fatima's Initiative For Women's Empowerment

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:15 PM

Hamdan bin Rashid commends Sheikha Fatima's initiative for women's empowerment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, paid tribute to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, for her efforts and initiatives to empower Emirati women in all walks of life.

"The adoption of packages for women's empowerment underscores Sheikha Fatima's commitment to increase the women's role as a true, active partner in the country's sustainable development and the '2020: Towards the next 50' plan," said Sheikh Hamdan in a statement ahead of the Emirati Women's Day.

"In the Ministry of Finance, we give priority to gender balance and equality to allow women to take up leadership roles in the government financial sector. We have also directed the ministry to harness its wide network of strategic regional and international partners to raise the women's representation percentage in the board of international finance institutions," he added.

The ministry will launch a council for women whose mandate will be to support and empower women to continue their efforts in serving the nation and maintain its progress and prosperity, he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

Dubai Rashid Progress Women Family All Government

Recent Stories

Gaza records 1st COVID-19 local death

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed visits city areas to inspect situat ..

2 minutes ago

Ration, cash distributed among 150 differently abl ..

2 minutes ago

Russian COVID Vaccine for Kazakhstan to Be Produce ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong's exports down 3 pct in July

2 minutes ago

Afridi, Attique urge FATF to take note of illegal ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.