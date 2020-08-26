DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, paid tribute to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, for her efforts and initiatives to empower Emirati women in all walks of life.

"The adoption of packages for women's empowerment underscores Sheikha Fatima's commitment to increase the women's role as a true, active partner in the country's sustainable development and the '2020: Towards the next 50' plan," said Sheikh Hamdan in a statement ahead of the Emirati Women's Day.

"In the Ministry of Finance, we give priority to gender balance and equality to allow women to take up leadership roles in the government financial sector. We have also directed the ministry to harness its wide network of strategic regional and international partners to raise the women's representation percentage in the board of international finance institutions," he added.

The ministry will launch a council for women whose mandate will be to support and empower women to continue their efforts in serving the nation and maintain its progress and prosperity, he said in conclusion.