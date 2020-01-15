Hamdan bin Rashid congratulates Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said who was sworn-in as the new Sultan of Oman.

In his message, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan expressed his best wishes to the Omani Sultan, extending his warmest congratulations to the people of Oman.