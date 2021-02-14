Hamdan bin Rashid donates US$500,000 to International University of Africa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Al Maktoum Foundation, has ordered the donation of US$500,000 to the Khartoum-based International University of Africa for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The move is in recognition of the University's role in the field of higher education and Africa and its acceptance of graduates from the African branches of the "Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Schools."

Under this framework, Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the office of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and member of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, met with Professor Hunud Abia Kadouf, New Head of the University, during his first visit outside Sudan.

Al Sayegh said that the university attracts 600 students from the African branches of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Schools from various specialisations.

Professor Kadouf thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his generous support, as well as the foundation for providing financial support and cooperating with the university.

Both sides also discussed the formation of the university’s board of trustees and Sheikh Hamdan’s continuous support for the university and its academic process.

The Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Schools comprise some 40 branches in 22 African countries, most of which are secondary schools.