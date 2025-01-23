Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the opening of registration for the latest edition of its prestigious medical awards, which aim to honour outstanding achievements in healthcare both locally and regionally.

These awards are part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to foster a culture of innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector, supporting groundbreaking research and initiatives that enhance healthcare services and improve the quality of life.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, said, "We are proud to launch a new cycle of Medical Awards, which have become a leading platform for recognising exceptional achievements in healthcare and scientific research. These awards inspire researchers and innovators across the Arab world and the UAE to develop solutions to the ever-growing challenges in the healthcare sector. Celebrating excellence enhances competitiveness and creates a supportive environment for innovation, driving significant advancements in healthcare systems and raising the quality of care."

He added, “The Medical Awards invite professionals and researchers to join us in the journey toward sustainable healthcare development. Over two decades of success through Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medical Award strengthen our vision for this edition to build bridges of collaboration among local and regional talents, encouraging them to share their achievements globally.”

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation’s Medical Awards consist of two main categories: Arab World Awards and Local Awards within the UAE.

The Arab World Awards include the Arab Award for Research in Healthcare, which reflects Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation’s commitment to promoting and recognising impactful research contributions in medicine and healthcare across the Arab world.

Valued at AED200,000, this award is given to two winners. Another award in this category is the Arab Award in Genetics, which is dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation in the field of human genetics. Valued at AED370,000, this award honors scientists and physicians who have advanced the understanding of genetic diseases and improved strategies to combat them in the Arab world.

The Local Awards within the UAE include the Best Research in Healthcare Award, which targets young professionals, aiming to highlight emerging talent and foster a culture of scientific research. Valued at AED100,000, this award is presented to three winners. Another award is the Innovation in Healthcare Award, which celebrates projects offering outstanding contributions and innovations in the healthcare sector. Valued at AED250,000, it is awarded to two winners. Additionally, the Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities recognises Emirati nationals who have made significant contributions to the healthcare sector. Valued at AED200,000, this award honors individuals whose impactful efforts have positively shaped healthcare in the UAE.

The 2024 Medical Excellence Awards achieved great success, showcasing Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation’s dedication to advancing innovation and fostering excellence in the healthcare sector. The awards attracted numerous exceptional submissions from both within the UAE and abroad, highlighting remarkable achievements in research and healthcare.

Winners were celebrated for their pioneering scientific research and innovative initiatives, which made a tangible positive impact on healthcare services and advancements on both local and global levels.