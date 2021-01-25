UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Rashid Highlights Importance Of Approving Federal Government Public Debt Strategy 2021-2023

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Hamdan bin Rashid highlights importance of approving Federal Government Public Debt Strategy 2021-2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has highlighted the importance of approving the Federal Government Public Debt Strategy 2021-2023, as it will have a significant impact on elevating the UAE’s global competitiveness standing and improving macroeconomic management.

The strategy, he said, will stimulate the country’s financial and banking sector; provide financing alternatives for government development projects; and establish a bond market in the local Currency.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "The strategy supports the UAE’s efforts to attain a competitive economy, and enhance financial planning for the federal government.

"It also helps lay the foundations for public debt operations management, and achieve financial sustainability – by enhancing investor confidence in the national economy. This contributes to strengthening the country's standing in global competitiveness indices to be the best country in the world by the UAE Centennial 2071."

