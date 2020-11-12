Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Bahraini Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has sent a message of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain.

In the message, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of the Bahraini Prime Minister.