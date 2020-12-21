Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Sheikh Abdullah Al Sharqi, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has sent a cable of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences while praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant his family patience and solace.

In the same context, Sheikh Hamdan also sent a cable of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, expressing his most sincere condolences and praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the late Sheikh Nasser in Paradise.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant Al Sabah family solace and patience.