Hamdan bin Rashid opens IDA World Congress 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, inaugurated on Monday the International Desalination Association, IDA, World Congress 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The inauguration was attended by Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of DEWA; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, Miguel Angel Sanz, IDA President, and senior officials from DEWA.

The global event, organised by the IDA, is the world’s largest and most prominent congress on water desalination speciality areas and is attracting leaders, high-profile officials, experts, and academics, as well as 2,000 participants from 60 countries around the world.

"We would like to take this opportunity to emphasise our continuous efforts with the IDA for the success of this global event. We have a shared vision to promote energy efficiency, sustainability and environmental responsibility through the development and use of innovative desalination technologies," said Hamdan bin Rashid, while welcoming the participants at the Congress, which is hosted by Dubai under the theme 'Crossroads to Sustainability'.

Sheikh Hamdan said that congress will showcase the latest technological and scientific developments and practical applications and offer a perfect platform to share international expertise in water desalination field. Visitors will also have the chance to learn about new water-related projects implemented or in the process of implementation.

"Additionally, the congress will serve as a platform to interact and network with global experts and leaders in the fields of electricity, water and clean energy to promote a prosperous future for generations to come. In conclusion, I would like to welcome the guests of the congress again and wish them a good stay in the UAE," Sheikh Hamdan concluded.

Miguel Angel Sanz, IDA President, thanked DEWA for its consistent and generous support to host the Congress. "Desalination industry is in a great period, developing more and more projects. MENA Region and more especially the United Arab Emirates and Dubai have an important number of huge Plants, more sustainable and efficient, in the pipe-line. The use of renewable energies is helping to reduce the carbon footprint and is doing more affordable the water costs," he said.

The participants at the congress will address current and future challenges facing water desalination sector to develop sustainable solutions to water scarcity resulting from the continuing population growth, industry needs, and climate change implications. Participants are also expected to collaborate in developing a clear mechanism of action to promote joint efforts among different sectors in the world through exchanging relevant ideas, knowledge and experiences.

The biennial event will witness launching a technical programme, and will feature extensive panel discussions and organising a desalination exhibition, training sessions and specialised workshops. The event will also provide an opportunity for directing network with industry and public sector leaders as well as organise a series of forums for companies and public institutions.

The conference comes at a time when the UAE is at the forefront of countries implementing green strategies to support sustainability. The country has made a series of significant achievements, that can be attributed to various water-related strategies and initiatives including the Water Security Strategy 2036, and the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030, as well as Demand Side Management,DSM, strategy, which aims to reduce Dubai's electricity and water consumption by 30 percent by 2030.