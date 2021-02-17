UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Rashid Orders Construction Of School In Kyrgyzstan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Hamdan bin Rashid orders construction of school in Kyrgyzstan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Al Maktoum Foundation, ordered the construction of a school and the implementation of charity projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Under this framework, Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid and Member of the board of Trustees of the Foundation, met with Almazbek Beishenaliev, Minister of education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, at the foundation’s headquarters, in the presence of Abdilatif Jumabaev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE.

During the meeting, Beishenaliev invited a delegation from the Al Maktoum Foundation, led by Al Sayegh, to view the plot of land allocated for the school, noting that it will be registered under the foundation’s name.

Al Sayegh said that the meeting addressed the establishment of the foundation’s office in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, which will be given diplomatic status, to facilitate its efforts to monitor its planned projects, including the school’s construction.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to establish a sewing training centre for women, noting that a related agreement will be signed with the ministry in charge of social affairs.

Al Sayegh also stressed that the foundation will provide food parcels to needy families during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

