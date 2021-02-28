UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Rashid Orders Establishment Of New Digital Library At International University Of Africa

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 04:15 PM

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Al Maktoum Foundation, has ordered the establishment of a new digital library at the International University of Africa.

The news was announced by Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Member of the Board of Trustees of the University.

A delegation from the foundation, led by Al Sayegh, visited the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, where they were received by Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan and Director of the University.

Al Junaibi thanked Sheikh Hamdan for supporting the university over many years, as well as the foundation for cooperating with the university and helping it perform its academic goal of enabling African students to pursue higher education.

Al Sayegh stressed that the university attracts graduates from the 50 branches of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Schools in Africa, including 12 schools in Sudan. During the visit, he met with 20 graduates from the university in Uganda from various technical, engineering and scientific specialisations.

The university needs further support from charity organisations, Al Sayegh added, noting that they are currently considering the formation of a board of trustees, with one-third of its members coming from African countries, one-third from Sudan, and another third who are prominent figures or representatives of charity organisations, which will support the university.

The new digital library costing some US$50,000 is a new addition to the university, which was established with a $50,000 donation from the foundation in 2013.

