Hamdan bin Rashid receives British Ambassador

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, received today the British Ambassador to the UAE, Patrick Moody, at the Dubai Ruler's Court.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the diplomat and wished him good luck and success to develop ties and cooperation between the UAE and the UK at all levels.

During the meeting, they reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and emphasised the existing strong historic relations between the two countries and friendly peoples.