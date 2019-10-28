UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Rashid Receives Chinese Consul-General In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Chinese Consul-General in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, on Monday, received Li Xuhang, Consul-General of China in Dubai, who called on H.H. Sheikh Hamdan on assuming his new tenure in the country.

Sheikh Hamdan wished him luck with discharging his mission to enhance the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and China, especially in the fields of trade, culture and tourism.

Related Topics

China UAE Dubai Rashid Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

People barred from participating in Chrar-e-Sharie ..

7 minutes ago

Palestine envoy calls on Zafarul Haq

7 minutes ago

PM&DC employees to get current, advance six months ..

7 minutes ago

Bilawal knows people of Sindh rejected PPP: Dr Fir ..

7 minutes ago

Some Progress Achieved in Gaza, Yet Humanitarian S ..

7 minutes ago

Exhibition "Hidden in Plain Sight" inaugurated at ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.