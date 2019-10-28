Hamdan bin Rashid receives Chinese Consul-General in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, on Monday, received Li Xuhang, Consul-General of China in Dubai, who called on H.H. Sheikh Hamdan on assuming his new tenure in the country.

Sheikh Hamdan wished him luck with discharging his mission to enhance the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and China, especially in the fields of trade, culture and tourism.