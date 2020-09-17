Hamdan bin Rashid receives Fujairah Crown Prince

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, received this morning H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, who congratulated him on his safe return to the country after a successful surgery abroad.

Sheikh Hamdan also received Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, accompanied by a number of senior police officers who also congratulated him on the successful surgery.