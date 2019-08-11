Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of diplomatic missions on Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, received Eid Al Adha greetings on Sunday from heads of Arab, Muslim and foreign diplomatic missions, at Zabeel Grand Majlis in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan and Consuls General exchanged greetings on the occasion and wished further development, progress and welfare for their countries.

The diplomats wished more development, peace and prosperity for the UAE's leadership, government and people.