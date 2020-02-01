Hamdan bin Rashid receives ISESCO Director-General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, discussed the activities and development programmes carried out by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, as he received Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, ISESCO Director-General, at his palace in Za'beel Saturday.

AlMalik commended the valuable support provided by Sheikh Hamdan for the organisation to fulfill its humanitarian and educational mission.

He spoke highly of the moral and material value of the Hamdan-ISESCO prize for Voluntary Development of Education Facilities.

The award, the value of which is US$300,000, aims at motivating and honoring those involved in the volunteer initiatives and charitable works in the field of education, specifically for the development of the educational facilities in the Islamic world countries.

AlMalik extended an invitation to Sheikh Hamdan to distribute the award to the winners of its first session, at the celebration the organisation will hold in the Moroccan capital this April.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials and the guest's accompanying delegation.