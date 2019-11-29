Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, received Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Racing of New Zealand, at the Dubai Ruler's Court.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan and Peters discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, particularly the joint investment field.

Mohammed Ibrahim AI Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, and Matthew Hawkins, New Zealand's Ambassador to the UAE, were present.