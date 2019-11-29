UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Rashid Receives New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, received Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Racing of New Zealand, at the Dubai Ruler's Court.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan and Peters discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, particularly the joint investment field.

Mohammed Ibrahim AI Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, and Matthew Hawkins, New Zealand's Ambassador to the UAE, were present.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid New Zealand All Court

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

1 hour ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

57 minutes ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

57 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

1 hour ago

Eleven persons injured in road accident near Musli ..

1 hour ago

UK Court Clears Hillsborough Police Commander of M ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.