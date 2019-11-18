Hamdan bin Rashid receives President of Zimbabwe

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, received on Monday at Palace in Zabeel, President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is leading a high-profile delegation to Global business Forum Africa 2019.

The event is being held in Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan and Mnangagwa tackled ways to enhance the existing relations between the UAE and Zimbabwe in particular and African countries in general, especially at the trade exchange and building an investment partnership levels with economic feasibility for the benefit of everyone.

Sheikh Hamdan hailed holding the forum in Dubai for the fifth time which emphasises the UAE's approach towards the continent, which is full of potentials, natural resources and human resources.

A number of officials and the accompanying delegation to President of Zimbabwe attended the meeting.