UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Rashid Receives Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, received today at his palace in Zabeel Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman.

Sheikh Rashid congratulated him on successful surgery that he has underwent recently and his safe return to the country.

Related Topics

Dubai Ajman Rashid

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Maltese PM's chief of staff arrested in fraud p ..

1 hour ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

2 hours ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

2 hours ago

Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big st ..

2 hours ago

Russian President Will Be Able to Dismiss Any Memb ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.