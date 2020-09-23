Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, received today at his palace in Zabeel Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman.

Sheikh Rashid congratulated him on successful surgery that he has underwent recently and his safe return to the country.