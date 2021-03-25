UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Rashid Was An Icon Of Giving, Humanity: RAK Crown Prince

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:30 PM

Hamdan bin Rashid was an icon of giving, humanity: RAK Crown Prince

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, said that with the passing of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE has lost one of its loyal figures who was devoted to its advancement.

Sheikh Hamdan’s life was full of giving to his country, people and the whole of mankind, he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud expressed his most sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as well as to the sons of the deceased, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Foundation, Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the other members of the Al Maktoum family while asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and solace to bear their loss.

"The late Sheikh Hamdan assumed his responsibilities at the establishment of the UAE, and the Founding Fathers trusted him to be responsible for the Ministry of Finance since the start of the country’s journey. He always supported his father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and his brother, and witnessed all stages of the country’s development until its 50th year," Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud said in conclusion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Saud Family All

Recent Stories

Navalny Released from Quarantine at Pokrov Prison ..

13 minutes ago

UN Mideast Envoy: UNRWA Reached Its Limit, Will Fa ..

13 minutes ago

Trump Partnering With FreeSpace 'Would Be Wonderfu ..

13 minutes ago

Iran Attacks Cargo Ship That Belongs to Israeli Co ..

13 minutes ago

Gandapur condemns Naltar Valley tragedy

13 minutes ago

FIA arrests accused involved in defrauding citizen ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.