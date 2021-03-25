Hamdan bin Rashid was an icon of giving, humanity: RAK Crown Prince

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, said that with the passing of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE has lost one of its loyal figures who was devoted to its advancement.

Sheikh Hamdan’s life was full of giving to his country, people and the whole of mankind, he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud expressed his most sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as well as to the sons of the deceased, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Foundation, Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the other members of the Al Maktoum family while asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and solace to bear their loss.

"The late Sheikh Hamdan assumed his responsibilities at the establishment of the UAE, and the Founding Fathers trusted him to be responsible for the Ministry of Finance since the start of the country’s journey. He always supported his father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and his brother, and witnessed all stages of the country’s development until its 50th year," Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud said in conclusion.