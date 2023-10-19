Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Zayеd Reviews Dolphin Energy’s Clean Energy Achievements

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Hamdan bin Zayеd reviews Dolphin Energy’s clean energy achievements

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayеd Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited Dolphin Energy, gas company of Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the company's role in supporting supply of the nation’s clean energy, as well as its contribution to the UAE’s diversified energy sources.

ٍSheikh Hamdan praised the company's achievements in the field of sustainability and social responsibility, and its efforts to ensure the availability of gas and customer satisfaction. He pointed out that the gas produced by Dolphin Energy remains an integral part of the local energy mix, helps to drive economic development, and plays a key role in ensuring a low-carbon and sustainable future for the UAE citizens and residents.

The visit also explored the company’s social responsibility and sustainability achievements.

