ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, EAD, stated that in the light of the significant development and progress witnessed by Abu Dhabi, some of the key strategic challenges facing the EAD are how to maintain a clean environment and preserve the sustainability of resources.

He added that more than 25 years, the EAD has performed comprehensive studies and research to understand biodiversity, monitor the environment and foresee future challenges, enabling the agency to draft its strategy for the next five years.

He made this statement after adopting the EAD’s organisational strategy plan for 2021-2025 while chairing a meeting of its board of directors, which was held via video conferencing.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan pointed out that large quantities of local trees have been cultivated in several cities in Al Dhafra, accounting for over 100 types of plants, noting that they have contributed to water rationalisation, as they do not require frequent watering compared to imported plants that need more water.

He then thanked the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, for supporting mangrove cultivation in the country, especially in Al Dhafra, in cooperation with the Al Dhafra Municipality, noting that last year, 18 million mangrove seedlings were cultivated while this year, they will try to cultivate a similar number.

The EAD’s organisational strategy plan for 2021-2025 was also presented during the meeting, which is in line with the government’s policy and the long-term aspirations of Abu Dhabi’s environmental sector. The desired environmental goals related to air, marine and land environments, as well as groundwater and biodiversity.

The meeting also addressed the key components of EAD’s five-year strategy, in line with Abu Dhabi’s environmental strategic plan.

The EAD’s strategic priorities were also assessed during the meeting, such as those included in the new strategic plan that focuses on the sustainable management of groundwater, guaranteeing soil quality, improving air quality, reducing noise pollution, minimising the impact of climate change, improving marine water quality, offering comprehensive waste management, promoting the principles of a circular economy, conducting related research, protecting biodiversity, ensuring the sustainable use of environmental resources, and maintaining the sustainable use of fisheries.