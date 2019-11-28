UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Announces Development Of Residential Project In Al Dhanah

Thu 28th November 2019

Hamdan bin Zayed announces development of residential project in Al Dhanah

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, announced the development of a comprehensive residential project in Al Dhanah, of Al Dhafra Region, costing AED2.3 billion.

The project aims to accommodate and serve employees and their families through launching vital projects in the region, he added while instructing the "Mudun Real Estate Company" to prepare the project plan for final approval.

Sheikh Hamdan made this statement while receiving Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Municipalities and Transport Department, Mohammed Al Hammadi, CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and Mohammed Ali Al Mansouri, Director-General of Al Dhafra Region Municipality.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of long-term planning and launching development and strategic projects that aim to achieve development, through providing education, housing and community development services to the community and reinforcing the stability, prosperity and advancement of the region.

He also pointed out that related projects are currently being implemented in Al Dhafra, in line with the social, economic and development needs of the local community.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the development plans of the corporation and the construction projects taking place at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, along with other projects in progress in Al Dhafra.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region Court, and Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region Office.

