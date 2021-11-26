UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Attends 50-couple Group Wedding In Al Dhafra

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today attended the 17th mass wedding in Al Dhafra that grouped together 50 Emirati couples from various cities of Al Dhafra Region.

Coinciding with the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations, the group wedding was organised by the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and supported by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in line with the COVID-19 countermeasures and pandemic recovery plans.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan hailed the support of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for such social initiatives that help ensure family stability.

He congratulated the couples and wished them a happy and stable family life.

The couples extended their gratitude and appreciation to the UAE wise leadership for their unswerving support for Emirati youth and praised H.H. Sheikh Hamdan for patronising the mass wedding.

The wedding was attended by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamdan bin Zayed AL Nahyan, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, along with a large number of sheikhs, dignitaries and senior officials.

