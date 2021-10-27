UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Attends Opening Of ConvEx-3 'Barakah UAE'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:15 AM

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039;Barakah UAE&#039;

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, attended the opening of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) ConvEx-3 'Barakah UAE', which is aimed to test the global emergency response system for a severe accident simulated at the Barakah nuclear power plant.

During the exercise, 75 member states and 12 international organisations are participating to evaluate their emergency response actions in order to identify good practices and highlight areas needing improvement.

The exercise is supervised by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority NCEMA) in accordance with the regulatory framework of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), with the participation of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and its operating arm, Nawah Energy Company, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior, the Abu Dhabi Police and other competent authorities.

Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Director of the Exercise, received Sheikh Hamdan and briefed him on the details of the exercise and its objectives and phases.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE’s readiness to address various risks and threats, efficiently invest in early warning systems and participate in related local and international exercises.

Engineer Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp, and a number of high-ranking officials also attended the exercise.

Related Topics

Accident Police Nuclear UAE Company Abu Dhabi Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

UK court told man accused over footballer Sala's p ..

UK court told man accused over footballer Sala's plane crash not 'reckless'

11 minutes ago
 Global Village opens its 26th Season, with unique ..

Global Village opens its 26th Season, with unique entertainment, food, shopping ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates recognised for excellence in digital cust ..

Emirates recognised for excellence in digital customer experience

1 hour ago
 27th edition of iconic Dubai Shopping Festival to ..

27th edition of iconic Dubai Shopping Festival to run on 15 December-29 January

1 hour ago
 PML-N politics is based on hypocrisy: Ali Awan

PML-N politics is based on hypocrisy: Ali Awan

11 minutes ago
 ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in J ..

ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in January 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.