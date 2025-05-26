Hamdan Bin Zayed Awards Winners Of 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft Dhow Race
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 11:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) AL DHAFRA, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has awarded winners of the 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft Dhow Race.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised organisers, sponsors and participants of the Gulf region’s longest race, highlighting their efforts in promoting maritime heritage and UAE National identity.
