Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about ERC’s efforts to rescue victims of earthquake in Albania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, made a phone call to an ERC delegation that travelled to the Albanian capital, Tirana, to rescue victims of an earthquake that hit the country, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During the phone call with Amer Al Zaabi, ERC Delegation Chair, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the details of a relief programme and a humanitarian aid campaign that aims to provide support, upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership.

He was also briefed about the delegation’s coordination with relevant Albanian authorities in providing humanitarian aid to victims.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the aid is part of the ongoing international humanitarian and development efforts of the UAE and its leadership while directing the delegation to strengthen the country’s humanitarian and relief role in Albania and provide more support to victims.

He also urged the delegation to accelerate the implementation of the relief programme and widen the scope of beneficiaries in affected areas, affirming that the UAE will exert all possible efforts to respond to the overall humanitarian needs of Albania.

