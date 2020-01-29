UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Briefed About ERC’s Efforts To Rescue People Affected By Taal Volcano In Philippines

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, spoke on the phone with the ERC delegation currently in Manila, the Philippines, to help rescue people affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020)

During the call with Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Head of the ERC Delegation, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the details of the ERC’s relief programme and the humanitarian aid provided to victims.

He was also briefed about the ERC’s coordination with the Philippine Red Cross and other relevant authorities to provide humanitarian aid.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the aid is a continuation of the UAE’s international humanitarian and developmental efforts while directing the delegation to reinforce the ERC’s humanitarian response, and urging them to provide more support to those affected.

He also instructed the delegation to accelerate the implementation of the relief programme and widen the scope of beneficiaries, especially in the most affected areas.

The UAE will do its best to fulfil the humanitarian needs of the Philippines and support those affected, he said in conclusion.

