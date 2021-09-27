UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Briefed About ERC’s Humanitarian Initiatives For Rohingya Refugees In Bangladesh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

COX’S BAZAR, (Bangladesh) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), spoke, over the phone, with Sultan Al Darmaki, head of the ERC delegation currently present in Cox’s Bazar about the launch of phase II of various services projects aimed at supporting Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

During the phone call, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the progress of several development projects implemented by the ERC to improve the lives of refugees and help them endure their dire conditions.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed about the ERC’s humanitarian initiatives in Bangladesh and the progress of several projects to be inaugurated in the future as part of phase III.

He then directed those concerned to provide for the needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladeshi camps in light of their current conditions.

The ERC delegation recently arrived in Cox’s Bazar to inaugurate several shelter, water and capacity building projects and provide relief aid.

Sheikh Hamdan is closely monitoring the ERC’s relief operations that aim to assist Rohingya refugees, as part of the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to support refugees who fled Myanmar due to the escalation of events in the country.

The UAE always supports refugees worldwide to ease their suffering and improve their lives by providing direct aid and unlimited support to relevant regional and international organisations.

