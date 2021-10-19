Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about preparations for Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received members of the organising committee of the Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival in the Al Nakheel Palace.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the latest preparations for the festival, which will be held under his patronage from 16th to 31st December, 2021, and organised by the Liwa Sports Club and the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of providing the resources and preparations required to ensure the festival’s success. It is one of the major sports events in the UAE and the Al Dhafra Region and is a preferred destination for adventure lovers.

He then lauded the role of the festival’s organising committee and sponsors in making the event succeed and the distinguished organisation of all events and activities in the Al Dhafra Region.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Issa Hamad Bushehab, Advisor to the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Chairman, Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Liwa Sports Club, and members of the festival’s organising committee.

The festival’s organising committee thanked Sheikh Hamdan for monitoring the events and activities held in the Al Dhafra Region, most notably sports events.

The committee’s members stressed the Al Dhafra Region has recently witnessed significant overall development, noting the festival is a major tourism and sporting attraction.

The committee also pointed out this year’s festival will include competitions that will enrich the event and impress its audience. It will include modern competitions and heritage events over 16 days. The relevant precautionary measures and health protocols will be strictly implemented.

Liwa Tal Moreeb festival attracts the region’s most powerful four-wheel drives and bikers to face exciting challenges including cars drag race, bikes race, motocross track challenge, camel race, horse race, classic cars competition and Moreeb track for freestyle drifting.

The highlight feature of the festival is the adventurous race to the top of one of the world’s highest sand hills – the Moreeb Dune.