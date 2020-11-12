UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Zayed Briefed About Progress Of ERC’s Relief Operations In Philippines

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about progress of ERC’s relief operations in Philippines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has called the ERC delegation currently in Manila, Philippines, to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by typhoon "Goni".

During the phone call, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the humanitarian situation and the progress of the ERC’s relief operations in affected areas affected.

He then directed the delegation to reinforce the ERC’s humanitarian and relief response, to improve living conditions and reduce the burdens on the locals.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the aid provided by the ERC continues the global humanitarian and relief efforts of the UAE and its leadership, based on the country’s commitment to supporting victims of natural disasters and crises.

He then pointed out that the UAE aims to meet the needs of those affected by disasters and facilitate the provision of basic services, such as shelter and food.

The ERC’s related initiatives have strengthened its capacity to rapidly respond to the effects of disasters, he added.

Related Topics

UAE Manila Progress Philippines

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

28 minutes ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

31 minutes ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

32 minutes ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

2 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi asks HEC to facilitate diff ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.