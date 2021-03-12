UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Briefed On ERC's Development Programmes In Ethiopia

Fri 12th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ERC's development programmes in Ethiopia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), was briefed on the projects being carried out by the UAE top humanitarian arm in Ethiopia in a phone call with the ERC delegation, who are now in the African nation to open and inspect a number of developmental initiatives.

Sheikh Hamdan was reassured on the humanitarian conditions in Ethiopia and kept posted on the progress of work in a number of the ERC's programmes being implemented for the sake of the displaced, who have fled their own lands due to the natural disasters and crises that hit their country over the past years.

He directed the delegation to respond to those affected by the severe conditions Ethiopia has been going through.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the ERC's humanitarian initiatives come in implementation of the directives of the UAE wise leadership and in translation of the significant humanitarian role assumed by the UAE on the international scene.

The UAE, he continued, spares no efforts to respond to the essential needs of the Ethiopian people for abodes, health, education, accommodation and other daily services as part of the ERC's strategy to ensure rapid response to emergencies and natural disasters

