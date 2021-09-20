UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Briefed On ERC's Development Projects In Comoros

Mon 20th September 2021

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ERC&#039;s development projects in Comoros

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) made a phone call to the Emirates Red Crescent delegation, which is currently in the capital Moroni, to open several projects carried out by the philanthropic authority in the Comoros.

While calling Obaid Rahmat Al Balushi, Chairman of the ERC delegation and Director of the Relief and Disaster Preparedness Department at the ERC, Sheikh Hamdan was reassured of the humanitarian conditions in Comoros in general.

He was also briefed on the development projects opened in the country in all fields, especially the health and education projects during the delegation's current visit. These projects were launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan directed the delegation to enhance the response of the ERC's humanitarian and development projects in Comoros and provide all possible support that would alleviate suffering and improve living conditions there.

He said that these projects were part of the UAE and its leadership's ongoing humanitarian and development efforts in Comoros, given the country's sincere commitment to support the targeted segments there.

He emphasised that the UAE spares no effort to meet the development needs in Comoros, improve the quality of the necessary services in the health, educational and social sectors.

He also stressed that the ERC’s initiatives enhance its approach and strategy in the sustainability of giving by adopting projects that achieve a comprehensive renaissance in vulnerable communities.

