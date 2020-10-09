UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Briefed On ERC's Projects In Mauritania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2020) ABU DHABI, 9th October 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, was briefed today on the progress of the development projects which were carried in Mauritania.

This was stated during a telephone call Sheikh Hamdan made today to Salem Al Suwaidi, who is heading an ERC delegation to Mauritania for the official opening of one such project.

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed all the ERC projects which will be opened during the delegation's visit, including the "Mother of the Nation Maternity and Children's Hospital" in Nouakchott, built through a generous donation by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Another project is Ataya village in Daly Kimbah region. The project was financed through the proceeds of the "Ataya Exhibition", which is organised annually by the ERC under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Hamdan and Assistant to the Chairman of the ERC for Women's Affairs.

While directing the ERC delegation to intensify the UAE’s developmental role in the country, Sheikh Hamdan stated that the projects are part of the humanitarian and development efforts of the UAE and its leadership.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed the hope that these projects would create stability for displaced people by providing basic services, especially in the health, educational and social areas, while stressing that the UAE will spare no efforts to answer Mauritania’s humanitarian and development needs, as well as to support vulnerable people there.

