Hamdan Bin Zayed Briefed On Humanitarian Situation In Niger, ERC’s Local Development Projects

Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on humanitarian situation in Niger, ERC’s local development projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, spoke with an ERC delegation currently present in the capital of Niger, Niamey, over the telephone, to inaugurate the "Al Medina Village," which was constructed by the ERC.

During the call with Rashid Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC Delegation, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the humanitarian situation in Niger and the ERC’s local development projects, most notably the construction of the village, which was established upon a donation from H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Hamdan.

The village comprises several housing units and services facilities, including a school, a health clinic, a mosque, an artesian well and commercial stores, and offers its residents agricultural supplies and equipment to improve their social and economic conditions.

Sheikh Hamdan instructed the delegation to strengthen the ERC’s humanitarian and development response in Niger and exert all possible efforts to improve local living conditions while pointing out that the ERC’s projects complete the humanitarian and development efforts of the UAE and its leadership in Niger, in light of its commitment to vulnerable segments of the local community.

The UAE will work to meet the development needs of Niger and enhance the quality of basic services in the health, education and social sectors, especially in rural areas, he said in conclusion.

