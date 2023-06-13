Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival- Moreeb Dune

UrduPoint.com

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, was briefed on the current preparations for the Liwa International Festival 2023- Moreeb Dune.

This came as Sheikh Hamdan received at Al Nakheel Palace today Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The festival will be held under Sheikh Hamdan's' patronage and will be organised by the Liwa Sport Club in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, in its next session.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the significance of offering all capabilities and equipment to ensure the success of the event, which, he stressed, has evolved into a destination for thrill-seekers and supports and consolidates the culture of events and festivals in the Al Dhafra region in its various fields.

He also underscored the importance of building on the festival's great past performances as a chance to advertise the local tourism sector and draw guests.

His Highness thanked the Liwa sports Club board of Directors, the festival's Higher Organising Committee, all of the sponsors, and all of the strategic partners for their contributions to the success of the event as well as the excellent administration of all other events and activities that take place in the Al Dhafra region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Bahrain along with a number of officials.

