ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region was briefed on the efforts made by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi to develop the tourism and cultural sectors and the department's contributions to support them and enhance the emirate's competitiveness as a leading and safe global tourism destination, as well as a creative platform incubating cultural diversity and creative mobility.

This came when Sheikh Hamdan received Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi, at Nakheel palace.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan learned about the most prominent activities and programmes that have been carried out during the past months and the volume of public turnout for them taken into account the precautionary and preventive and safety measures.