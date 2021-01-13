UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Zayed Briefed On Tourism Sector's Efforts In Abu Dhabi During COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector's efforts in Abu Dhabi during COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region was briefed on the efforts made by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi to develop the tourism and cultural sectors and the department's contributions to support them and enhance the emirate's competitiveness as a leading and safe global tourism destination, as well as a creative platform incubating cultural diversity and creative mobility.

This came when Sheikh Hamdan received Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi, at Nakheel palace.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan learned about the most prominent activities and programmes that have been carried out during the past months and the volume of public turnout for them taken into account the precautionary and preventive and safety measures.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

34 minutes ago

Nishtar hospital paramedics end strike

10 minutes ago

US Plans to Designate Houthis as Terrorists Will H ..

10 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank to sever ties with Trump: report

34 minutes ago

Discussion of Social Media's Role in Freedom of Ex ..

10 minutes ago

Neymar set to return for PSG in 'special game' for ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.