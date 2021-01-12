UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Calls ERC Delegation In Malaysia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed calls ERC delegation in Malaysia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), called on an ERC delegation currently in Malaysia to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by floods that hit 11 provinces in the state of Pahang.

During the phone call, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the humanitarian situation in Malaysia, in general, and the progress of the ERC’s relief operations aimed at rescuing those affected by the floods.

He then directed the delegation to intensify the ERC's humanitarian and relief response in Malaysia and exert all possible efforts to ease the burdens on those affected by the floods and enhance their living conditions.

The aid is part of the international humanitarian relief efforts of the UAE and its leadership, as well as its commitment to rescuing victims of natural disasters and crises, he added, stressing that the UAE aims to meet the needs of those affected and provide them with basic services.

The ERC’s related initiatives reflect its approach and strategy to rapidly respond to emergencies and disasters, ease the burdens on people affected and improve their humanitarian conditions, Sheikh Hamdan said in conclusion.

