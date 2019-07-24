UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Calls ERC Delegation Launching Development Projects In Mali

Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, called, by telephone, an ERC delegation currently visiting Mali to launch several development projects.

The projects are being implemented upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Speaking to Faisal Saeed Al Qubaisi, Head of the ERC Delegation, Sheikh Hamdan enquired about the conditions of the delegation’s members and assessed the quality of the development projects launched upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership.

He was also briefed about several projects already completed and those that were launched during the delegation’s current visit, including the construction of five villages for refugees in Timbuktu, and the launch of two hospitals in the capital, Bamako.

The delegation awarded orphans sponsored by the ERC financial grants during the visit.

Sheikh Hamdan stated that the ERC’s projects in Mali are part of the humanitarian and development efforts of the UAE and its leadership while directing the ERC delegation to intensify the UAE’s developmental role in the country, through assessing local development and humanitarian needs and offering more support.

He also encouraged the delegation’s members to complete projects currently in progress.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his hope that the UAE’s projects in Mali can create stability for displaced people by providing basic services, especially in the areas of health, education and water while stressing that the UAE will spare no efforts to answer Mali’s humanitarian and development needs, as well as support vulnerable people.

The ERC is implementing several developmental projects in Mali valued at AED62,190,922, with residential unit projects for refugees accounting for AED15,324,680. Water projects account for AED15,459,551, health projects for AED5,102,387, and education projects for AED1,613,120.

The value of projects related to social welfare, orphans and family sponsorship reached AED9,464,000 while AED14,710,576 was allocated to urgent relief operations. The total cost of capacity building projects reached AED516,520.

