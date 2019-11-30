Hamdan bin Zayed, CEO of Trafigura deliberate prospects of business partnerships

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today received Jeremy Weir, the CEO of Trafigura, a multinational commodity trading company, to explore paths and prospects of cooperation with major Emirati companies, such as Mubadala Investment and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the international company's operations across areas of base metals and energy by the Australian official.

"Trafigura sources, stores, blends and delivers physical commodities reliably, efficiently and responsibly anywhere in the world," Weir said. "We add value to the global trade in natural resources with exceptional service and performance across the supply chain. We strengthen market links between producers and end-users and supply our customers with the commodities they require when and where they need them."

Attending the meeting was Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's Court.