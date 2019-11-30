UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Zayed, CEO Of Trafigura Deliberate Prospects Of Business Partnerships

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed, CEO of Trafigura deliberate prospects of business partnerships

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today received Jeremy Weir, the CEO of Trafigura, a multinational commodity trading company, to explore paths and prospects of cooperation with major Emirati companies, such as Mubadala Investment and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the international company's operations across areas of base metals and energy by the Australian official.

"Trafigura sources, stores, blends and delivers physical commodities reliably, efficiently and responsibly anywhere in the world," Weir said. "We add value to the global trade in natural resources with exceptional service and performance across the supply chain. We strengthen market links between producers and end-users and supply our customers with the commodities they require when and where they need them."

Attending the meeting was Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's Court.

Related Topics

World Company Abu Dhabi Oil Market Court

Recent Stories

People rejects elements doing politics of chaos: C ..

13 minutes ago

Only half of children living with HIV have access ..

13 minutes ago

Riga Mayor Olegs Burovs Fights Off Challenge After ..

13 minutes ago

Pak Navy foils narcotics smuggling attempt

24 minutes ago

Graduates urged to face challenges with courage, p ..

24 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day on Sunday

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.