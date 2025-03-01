Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has praised the EAD's efforts during 2024 and reviewed its strategic projects and initiatives for 2025, which contribute to enhancing community health and improving the quality of life in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The agency’s efforts are fully aligned with the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who declared 2025 as the Year of Community.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan chaired the Board of Directors meeting of EAD and was briefed on the EAD Strategy 2026-2030, which aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi's strategic vision by aligning with its key priorities.

The strategic roadmap prioritises mitigating climate change risks, ensuring the sustainable management of natural resources, and establishing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for environmental data and knowledge. These initiatives are crucial for solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a resilient and prosperous environment, capable of navigating future challenges and driving impactful global environmental action.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the pivotal role the Agency plays in instilling a culture of sustainability among the youth to ensure the continuity of efforts to protect biodiversity, improve air and water quality, enhance natural resource management, and raise environmental awareness for decades to come – all of which enhances EAD’s position as the middle East’s foremost environmental regulatory body.

The meeting, held at Al Nakheel Palace, was attended by Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAD, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT), Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of EAD, and Musabih Al Kaabi, CEO of the Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Department.

Also present were Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, and Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD.

EAD presented its mangrove planting and coral reef restoration programmes and the installation of units that use nanobubble technology to improve seawater quality, and increasing EAD’s response to marine pollution incidents.

The agency also presented the establishment of an odour monitoring network to identify negative sources and implement mitigatory actions. The initiatives reflect the importance of harmonising the development of Abu Dhabi in alignment with environmental conservation to ensure a vibrant natural environment in the emirate.

Also showcased were the environmental awareness initiatives targeting community engagement, most notably the Connect with Nature programme, which has attracted 2.5 million young participants. The meeting agenda also included the internationally recognised Sustainable Schools Initiative, which has attracted more than 560 schools in the emirate of Abu Dhabi since its launch, enhancing EAD’s role in leading change toward a more sustainable future, while helping young people to become better stewards of the environment.

